Frances Standley
POCATELLO—Graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
Leora Fernau
BURLEY—Graveside service for Dorry and her son Daniel Fernau at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6 at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 North Meridian in Rupert.
Gary Avent
JEROME—Funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 6 at NorthRidge Fellowship (Golf Course Road). A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday evening at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel, 629 3rd Avenue East.
Rose L. Bingham
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main Street South, Kimberly, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Shirley A. Van Andel
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Friday November 9, 2018 at 2:30 pm at Bridgeview Estates in the Blue Lake Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Moyra Riggen
HAILEY—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Nov. 10th at St. Charles Catholic Church in Hailey. Services are under the direction of Wood River Chapel, Hailey.
Bev Hall
JEROME—Celebration of Life gathering at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Jerome, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary.
John Gordon
TWIN FALLS—Viewing will begin at 9 am, Saturday, November 10, 2018 in the Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 19th Ward, 680 Hankins Rd. North, Twin Fall, ID. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m.
