Lesslie “Less” Goble
WENDELL—A memorial graveside service will be today at 11 a.m., at the Wendell Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Wendell Senior Center in Wendell
Priscilla June Forbes
TWIN FALLS—Services will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Community, 7960 Northview in Boise on today. Rosary at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. A graveside service will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. Remembrances may be left on Priscilla’s webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Russell (Bud) Edward Sheridan, Jr
FILER—There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 9th from 5 to 7 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services are Friday, May 10th at the Filer Church of the Nazarene, 315 Yakima St, Filer, Idaho, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with burial expenses.
Anita “June” Tverdy
BUHL: There will be a viewing at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Buhl Immaculate Conception Church, 1701 Poplar Street, Buhl, followed by praying the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the church. The burial will conclude at 2 p.m., at the Buhl West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on June’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Beverly Ann Danvers
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E. It was Bev’s wishes that in lieu of flowers please donate to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Hubert K. Johnson
WENDELL—Hubert K. Johnson, 74 of Wendell died May 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wendell Ward.Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Erika Mumm
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Solomon Matthew Meyer
WENDELL—A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Wendell Cemetery. At 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held at Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
