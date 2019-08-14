Leslie Dean Savage
ABERDEEN—A Graveside Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Aberdeen Cemetery.
Matthew Jacob Chamberlain
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls today at 4 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following the services at Parke’s Funeral Home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matt’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gary Wickel
RUPERT—Urn placement along with Military Rites will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Grandview Cemetery in Elba, Idaho . Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Dawn C. Evans
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Marie Eileen Bourn
MURTAUGH—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23709 Hwy 30, Murtaugh, Idaho 83344. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Dale George Child
RUPERT—Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the LDS church in Acequia, Idaho. There will be a viewing in the evening of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Charley Hirai
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan’s Funeral Home in Richland, Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the services.
Phillip Donald Hanks
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Rob Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Lee David Emerson
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Steven Bird
HALEY—All who knew and loved Steve are welcome to attend a celebration of life at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at The Life Church of Sun Valley, 931 N River St. Hailey. We will share in stories and fellowship followed by a luncheon.
Rosemary Merritt
JEROME—Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 by Farnsworth Mortuary at Jerome Cemetery.
Kenneth Karl Wiesmore Jr.
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho. At the family’s request, please do not send flowers.
Douglas Clayton Firkins
Viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 from and Funeral Services will be at noon the same day at the LDS Church located at 8825 South 1095 West, West Jordan, Utah. Burial will be held at Elysian Gardens located at 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT 84117.
