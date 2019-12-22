Hiroko Tominaga
PAUL—Funeral services will be held December 28th (Saturday) at 11:00 a.m. at the Paul United Methodist Church at 127 West Clark Street in Paul, Idaho. Viewing will be held starting at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service on December 28th. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho.
Jack Buttars
JEROME—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Jerome Idaho Stake Center located at 26 North Tiger Drive. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 also at the Jerome, Idaho Stake Center.
Virgie Dobbins
BURLEY—Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday December 23 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 22, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral service.
Alan Klosterman
PAUL—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral.
