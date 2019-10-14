{{featured_button_text}}

Doris Stanger

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Rupert West Stake Center 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call Monday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert and from 10:00 until 10:45 on Tuesday at the church prior to the funeral.

Judith Gerfers

RUPERT – A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

James Moore

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road Twin Falls, at 2 p.m.on Thursday, October 17 with Pastor John Copen officiating. Viewing will be from noon until 2 p.m. at Parke’s.

Linda McGill

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

Ronald Heisinger

BURLEY—Ron’s life will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may greet the family one-half hour prior to the service.

Amber Green

BURLEY—The funeral will be at noon Saturday, October 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 11 until 11:45 a.m.

Gay Lee

HEYBURN—The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service.

Woody Anderson

BURLEY—Funeral services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Albion Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 Main St., Albion. Visitation will be held prior to the service with a reception following at the church.

Mary Perron

DIETRICH—A funeral celebration will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 160 south 660 east, Dietrich, Idaho 83324. Graveside Service will conclude at the Shoshone cemetery.

