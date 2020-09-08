Calvin Montgomery CalicoTWIN FALLS—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Lynwood Ward, located at 421 Maurice St., in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those unable to attend in person may participate in the funeral service via a live webcast at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Catherine Joy ShropshireJEROME—A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Jerome at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Cathedral Pines Church camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Catarina Marie CarleCASTLEFORD—Catarina Marie Carle 31, was suddenly called home to Heaven on March 19, 2020. An open house celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center in Castleford. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Betty LeazerTWIN FALLS—Betty Leazer, 91, of Twin Falls, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at home. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. Please wear your favorite mask or one will be provided for you. A graveside entombment will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Swan Lake Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.