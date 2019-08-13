Patsie Fern Libert
TWIN FALLS—Memorial Service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Matthew Jacob Chamberlain
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held in his honor at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. There will be a reception immediately following the services at Parke’s Funeral Home. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Matt’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Gary Wickel
RUPERT—Urn placement along with Military Rites will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Grandview Cemetery in Elba, Idaho. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Marie Eileen Bourn
MURTAUGH—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23709 Hwy 30, Murtaugh, Idaho 83344. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Dale George Child
RUPERT—Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the LDS church in Acequia, Idaho. There will be a viewing in the evening of Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will take place in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Charley Hirai
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan’s Funeral Home in Richland, Washington at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A luncheon will be held immediately following the services.
Phillip Donald Hanks
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Star 1st Ward, located at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley, with Bishop Rob Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Lee David Emerson
JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary 1343 South Lincoln, Jerome, Idaho.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
