Claudia J. Tattersall

KETCHUM—A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden. .

Stanley Hurd

WENDELL—Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center in Wendell (380 1st Ave. E) with lunch to follow.

Shawna Larson

RUPERT—Funeral will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Rupert 1st Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 806 G Street, Rupert. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.

Jackie Hinrichs

PAUL—Funeral will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paul 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis St, Paul A viewing will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary.

Victor Stockton III

ALASKA—Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 2 p.m. at the Alaska Land Civic Center. Floral arrangements can be sent to the Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Ronald Leder

OREGON—Memorial service will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Oakridge, OR.

Jack Watts

KIMBERLY—Celebration of Life will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Chapel.

Mardenne Nield

PAUL—Funeral will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis St in Paul. A viewing will be from Sunday February 10, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.

Jose Castillo

RUPERT—The family will greet friends at a viewing held Sunday February 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral service will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. on at the Mountain View Christian Center in Burley

Else Martindale

BURLEY—Memorial services will be held Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

