Aaron Carson Toepfer

TWIN FALLS - Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and, by request of the Church and Government, the Kloepfer family will have a private viewing followed by burial at Paul Cemetery. When permitted, a public memorial service will be held at the Paul Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital or other means. You mail email condolences to rasmussenfh@pmt.org.

Richard Lynn Yankey

BUHL - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Peace Lutheran Church in Filer. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. The Rosenau memorial website contains schedule updates along with an online tribute wall where friends and family can leave condolences.

Carl Gibbs

WENDELL - While Carl requested no formal services, the family has decided to have a casual shin-dig in his honor on March 21, 2020 at the Gibbs residence in Wendell, ID beginning at 1 p.m. He wanted his loved ones to, in the cool of the evening, raise their glasses and think of him. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.

Alma Jones

JEROME - Alma’s family has decided it best to cancel the service scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at the American Legion Hall in Jerome.

