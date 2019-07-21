Randy G. Leypoldt, 65, of Sheridan, Wyoming and formerly of Buhl, ID. passed away July 17, 2019 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Funeral services are pending and are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Bertha Reno, 85, of Pocatello and formerly of Rupert, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Pocatello. Services on Monday are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Hortensia Lopez, 93, of Twin Falls died, Friday, July 19, 2019 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
