Delsa L. Anderson

BLACKFOOT—Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences on Delsa’s memorial page may do so at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

Norman Lee Jones

TWIN FALLS—Visitation will be November 17 at 1pm with services at 2pm at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. A livestream of the service is available at https://youtu.be/ykAxi0Ek0Os or it can be accessed on Norman’s obit page at whitereynoldschapel.com under the photos & video tab and click webcast.

Jean C. Talbot

BUHL—A viewing will be held from 5:00pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

R. Erick Stoker