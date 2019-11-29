Jack Neven Funk
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 3rd Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Coral Jo (Dalos) McAdams
TWIN FALLS—A Memorial Service will take place today at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, on Coral’s behalf, that those who wish to assist consider donating school supplies or funds for education supplies for students in the Kimberly School District.
Verna Jeffery Bell
BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can to the church on Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Karen Lee (Taylor) Stuart
JEROME—A celebration of life will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 308 1st Avenue E., Jerome. Please bring a side to share. There will be an open mic if you have a story to share. www.goffmortuary.com
Mayson Martinez
FILER—Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. Services under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home
Lester Jensen
GOODING—A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing and visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the Church.
Larry Tuckett
DECLO—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta. where friends and family may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral. Burial will follow at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
Raedene Fox
FILER: Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Visitation will be at White Mortuary on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 between 6 to 8 p.m. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
