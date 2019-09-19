Charles E. “Buddy” Wadsworth, Jr.
TWIN FALLS—A visitation was held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A Combined vigil/rosary will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services for Charles will be held today at 1 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East, Twin Falls.
Edwin “Jonsie” Meyer
JEROME—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary.
Ebelia Heredia
JEROME—A viewing and Vigil was held at 6 p.m. Thursday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave E, Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today at 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church with a graveside service concluding at Jerome Cemetery.
Charles Robbins
NIBLEY, UTAH—Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Fort Bridger Wy Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Bill Werry
JEROME—A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.
Shirley Baxley
FILER—A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 with a viewing one hour prior to service at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will follow at Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer.
Douglas Brown
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 at the Harrison street LDS Chapel with a viewing one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harold Arbaugh
JEROME—Memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the First Baptist church in Jerome with Pastor Dick Sullender officiating.
Baldemar Arteaga
RUPERT—A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. There was also a viewing for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
