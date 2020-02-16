Dr. Charles “Chuck” Henry Lehrman
BUHL—A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl, Idaho.
Harold Turbeville
TWIN FALLS—There will be a graveside service held Tuesday, February 18 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park
Dan N. Kinsey
TWIN FALLS—A graveside service will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service, family and friends are invited to meet for food and fellowship at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Allen Lee
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jerome 3rd Ward, 825 E Ave B Street, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at 10 a.m.
