John Wayne (Duke) Florence

TWIN FALLS—Funeral services are being held at Rosenau Funeral Home, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will be held after the services. In lieu of flowers please donate to CSI Women’s Softball team or Visions Hospice.

John Berreth

TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held January 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

Grace Bonadiman

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary with Viewing to be held from 6-8:00 p.m. following and for one hour prior to the services at the Mortuary.

Dennis Wayne Boer

TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Denny’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Amazing Grace Fellowship in Twin Falls, Idaho. A reception will follow at the Jerome Country Club. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Denny’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Joanie Lynn Jones

RUPERT—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Springdale Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 519 E 200 S, Burley, ID. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Morrison Payne Funeral home 321 East Main St. Burley and for one hour prior to the services at the church.

Leslie Lee Wheeler

TWIN FALLS—Leslie Lee Wheeler of Utah formerly of Twin Falls, funeral service at 1 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 4 to 6 pm Friday, January 24th at the mortuary. There will be no viewing on Saturday prior to the service.

Gordon Roy Lynes, Sr.

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 515 E. 16th St. in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6:00—8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24th, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10:00—10:45 a.m.

Mona Mae Allred

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Judy Ann Caverly

BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Joey Fitzpatrick

HAZELTON—A service will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm. There will also be a celebration of Joey’s life and his love to coach baseball at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Valley Rec. at 1458S 2000E Hazelton, ID 83335

Matilda (Votroubek) Machacek

BUHL—A viewing for Matilda will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl, ID. Matilda’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Clover Trinity Lutheran Church, 3552 N 1825 E., Buhl, ID, with a reception following at the Clover School. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Matilda’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

