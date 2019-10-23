Stella Powlus
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held today from 6 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The Funeral Mass will take place Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave. E. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Margaret “Marge” Roe
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Burley United Methodist Church, located at 450 E. 27th St., in Burley, with Pastor Kenneth Haftorson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
V. Ray Maxfield
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held at the Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory today from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at noon followed by the funeral services at 1 p.m.
Dale Wright
TWIN FALLS—A funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing was held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at White Mortuary and will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. day of prior to the service.
Jean Mueller
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. Please join us in celebrating Jean’s life. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shirley May Pitsch Murrell
BOISE—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bridgepoint Church—2530 S. Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706.
Gene Fredrick Wright
BURLEY—Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Morrison Payne Funeral Home 321 East Main Street in Burley. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the funeral home and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn, Idaho under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Annette Patton
OAKLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, Burley, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home and Saturday, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Truman O. Beem
JEROME—Services will be conducted at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A viewing will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church in Jerome, Idaho.
Tony Palacio
SHOSHONE—A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane, Gooding, ID. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Ronald “Ron” Dean Clark
TWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Life will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr. Twin Falls, Idaho. Please bring you favorite stories of Ron to share.
Don Wilda Whipple
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Dale C. Darrington officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery with military rites accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Virginia Guillen
HANSEN—A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a Rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
