Eugene Caldwell
MERIDIAN—A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 with Rev. Darrell Taylor as the officiant at Accent Funeral Home 1303 N Main St. Meridian, ID 83642. A private Internment will be held at Sunset Memorial in Twin Falls.
Donna Jones BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Friends may call today from 5 to 7 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
