OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Verlene LaRae Powell

ALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 S. Main St., in Albion. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Patricia Marie Winningham

RUPERT—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Hansen Mortuary Rupert, Idaho, 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho 83350 Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hansen-mortuary.com.

Patricia Avis Okelberry