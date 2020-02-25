Services
James Lawrence Kevan

TWIN FALLS—There will be a Celebration of Life today from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 303 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls, ID. Please join us for fellowship as we remember Jim’s life and the many ways he influenced each of us.

Lucas Wells

BURLEY—The funeral will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley West Stake Center, located at 2404 Parke Ave., in Burley. Friends called from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and can call at the church today from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Patricia Free

BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—View 1st Ward, 490 E 550 S, Burley. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and Friday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. preceding the service at the church.

Sara Lowe

JEROME—A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Episcopal Church of Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr N, Twin Falls, ID.

Dorothy Port Robinson

OAKLEY – The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 N. Center Ave., in Oakley, where family and friends may call from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Verlene LaRae Powell

ALBION—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 889 S. Main St., in Albion. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Patricia Marie Winningham

RUPERT—Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Hansen Mortuary Rupert, Idaho, 710 6th Street Rupert, Idaho 83350 Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.hansen-mortuary.com.

Patricia Avis Okelberry

BURLEY—Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., of Burley, with Bishop Walter Graham officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Jodi Marie Lenkner Thiel

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday March 14, 2020 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available beside and behind the venue or at the city parking lot off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Saul J. Gonzalez

JEROME—A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

