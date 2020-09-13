Betty Leazer
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 2nd Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. Please wear a mask or one will be provided for you. A graveside entombment will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Swan Lake Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Roy Orvill Hancock
TWIN FALLS - There will be a visitation Tuesday Sept.14, 2020 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home and graveside service Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020 at 1:00pm Sunset Memorial Memorial Park.
Ibrahim Decirovic
TWIN FALLS - Graveside services of Ibrahim Decirovic, 77, will be held on Monday September 14th at Twin Falls Cemetery at 2350 4th Ave East in Twin Falls at 2 PM. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Ibrahim's Memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Orvill Hancock
HANSEN - Graveside service for Orvill Hancock of Hansen Idaho will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2296 Kimberly Road at 1 PM. A visitation will occur on Monday September 14th, 2020 Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls Idaho from 6-8 PM. In addition, family or friends wishing to share memories or condolences may also do so on Orvill's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Nola Jean Webb Higley
KIMBERLY - A graveside service will be held on 16 September 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
David Paul Drew (Dave)
HEYBURN - David Paul Drew (Dave) passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, at the age of 50. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Pastor David Lind will officiate.
Frances Eloise Martin
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Faye Emery Clark
ALBION - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Albion Ward, 889 S. Main St., with Bishop Dave Nebeker officiating. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral at the church.
Barry Roger Brown
WENDELL - A graveside service will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Cremation and funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Weldon "Don" Newman
TWIN FALLS - Services will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 315 Shoup Avenue West in Twin Falls, ID, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:30A.M. Condolences and more on Don's life may be found at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Deborah (Debbie) Hillier
JEROME - A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her honor on September 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family ceremony will follow at the Filer Cemetery on Sept 26, 2020.
