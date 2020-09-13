Nola Jean Webb Higley

KIMBERLY - A graveside service will be held on 16 September 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

David Paul Drew (Dave)

HEYBURN - David Paul Drew (Dave) passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center, at the age of 50. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Pastor David Lind will officiate.

Frances Eloise Martin

BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. For those unable to attend the funeral in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Dorothy Faye Emery Clark