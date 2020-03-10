Ruby Wagner
BUHL—A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, with burial concluding at West End Cemetery.
Lorraine WrightRUPERT—There will be a celebration of Lorraine life on Thursday, March 12 at Rupert Elks Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s association. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Robert MolineGOODING—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Gooding First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. W. in Gooding.
Farris ClarkBUHL—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl with a viewing one hour prior to service.
Edward McKimIDAHO FALLS—Friends may visit at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., of Paul.
Sharon CrookerTWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lot beside and behind the venue. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Willadine MessnerTWIN FALLS—A celebration of Willie’s life will be held at the graveside at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Marva PetersonMURTAUGH—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Murtaugh Ward, located at 23709 U.S. Hwy 30, in Murtaugh, where friends and family may call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Willadine “Willie” Alice MessnerBOISE—formerly of Twin Falls, graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
Norma LittleWENDELL—An informal Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at the American Legion Hall, 610 W Main St., Wendell, ID, followed by a reception with family greeting guests from 2 to 4 p.m.
Adam MillerNAMPA—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 18463 Northside Blvd, Nampa with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services.
