Ruby Wagner

BUHL—A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, with burial concluding at West End Cemetery.

Lorraine WrightRUPERT—There will be a celebration of Lorraine life on Thursday, March 12 at Rupert Elks Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s association. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Robert MolineGOODING—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Gooding First Christian Church, 334 4th Ave. W. in Gooding.

Farris ClarkBUHL—A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl with a viewing one hour prior to service.

Edward McKimIDAHO FALLS—Friends may visit at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Paul Cemetery, 550 W. 100 N., of Paul.