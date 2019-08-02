Wayne J. Ottersberg
TWIN FALLS—Funeral Services will be at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls today from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow with internment at Sunset Memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Jerry Skaggs MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Buhl Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Home, Garden City. The family suggests contributions be made to Gateway Habitat for Humanity or the First Presbyterian Church Camp Scholarship Fund. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Margie May Allan StaheliBURLEY—Funeral services are being held today at 2 p.m. at the Burley 7th Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2200 Oakley Avenue in Burley. Burial will take place in the Gem Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service. A viewing was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Morrison Payne Funeral home in Burley and will be held one hour prior to the service. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Helen Pincock CrockettRUPERT—Funeral services will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Rupert Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1st Ward building 806 G Street Rupert. A viewing for family and friends was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hansen Mortuary and will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with Burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kevan Lyn PedrowFILER—A celebration of Kevan’s life will be held today at 3 p.m. at Twin Falls Seventh Day Adventist Church. Services are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. The Family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. “Goodbyes are not forever, this is not the end; it simply means we’ll miss you until we meet again.” Services are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Vera Tilley WardTWIN FALLS – Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 723 Hankins Road in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church.
Steven Shaun GauseFILER—Family, friends and others whose lives Steve touched are invited to attend a graveside funeral service today at 11 a.m. at the Jerome Cemetery in Jerome, Idaho. Following the service, a celebration of his life will be held in his honor from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at 105 South 100 East, Jerome, Idaho 83338. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Mary Almira SlagelTWIN FALLS—A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Mary’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Deanne Hanks SearleBURLEY—A celebration of Deanne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Springdale First Ward, located at 200 S. 475 E., of Burley, with Bishop Brian Lee Wilde officiating. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Mary Elizabeth
Lunsford CoryTWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls, ID. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell, ID. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Visions, Inc. or the Magic Valley Humane Society//Twin Falls Animal Shelter. To leave condolences and read more about Mary please visit www.whitemortuary.com.
Yelka GrubisicTWIN FALLS—A Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Following this, at 11 a.m., we will have a Catholic Funeral Mass, internment will be at Twin Falls Cemetery, with a luncheon served afterwards at St. Edwards Parish Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.