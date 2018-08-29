Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Robert Otis Sharp

TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 30, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls.

Henry Perry (Enrique)

EDEN — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 30, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 29, for family and friends also at Demaray’s Chapel.

Dorothy Borneman

GOODING — Celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at noon Saturday, September 1, at the Basque Center in Gooding, Idaho. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray Funeral Chapel.

Angela Humbach

BURLEY — Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 1st Ward, 275 S. 250 E., of Burley. Burial will be in View Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 31, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Richard Uppiano

HAGERMAN — A memorial service for family and friends to share together the fond memories of Richard will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 2, in the United Methodist Church 270 West Salmon St., Hagerman, Idaho.

Ella Gilster

TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 5, at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Filer Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening, September 4, at White Mortuary with a Rosary being recited at 7 p.m.

Tags

Load comments