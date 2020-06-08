× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ruth Sellers

HAZELTON - A celebration of life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Saturday, June 13th at 3:00 p.m. To leave condolences go to Rosenaufuneralhome.com

Ronald Eslinger

TWIN FALLS - Friends may call on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5 - 7 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times News.

Jerry Wakewood

RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Memories can be shared at hansen-mortuary.com.

Elvin “Brownie” Bolich

JEROME - Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Father Andrew Baumgartner