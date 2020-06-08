Ruth Sellers
HAZELTON - A celebration of life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Saturday, June 13th at 3:00 p.m. To leave condolences go to Rosenaufuneralhome.com
Ronald Eslinger
TWIN FALLS - Friends may call on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5 - 7 P.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's Times News.
Jerry Wakewood
RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Memories can be shared at hansen-mortuary.com.
Elvin “Brownie” Bolich
JEROME - Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Father Andrew Baumgartner
JEROME - A Private Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Monastery of Ascension, Jerome, Idaho. Due to COVID-19, the Mass will be livestreamed for family and friends, via Facebook Live, from the Facebook page of the Monastery of Ascension.
Andrew Wong
JEROME - There will be a small, private memorial service at Webster Funeral Home. On June 13, there will be a virtual celebration of life to allow Andy’s extended family and many friends to gather together to honor this amazing man. Details about the celebration, and how to share your memories//photos are available on this public Facebook page https:////www.facebook.com//AndyWongMemorial//(you do not need an account to view the page).
Ruben Kraus
PAUL - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with the Rev. John Ziulkowski officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June, 14, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday prior to the service.
George Lincke
RUPERT - The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, located at 802 F Street, in Rupert.
