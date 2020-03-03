Janet Paulette Jackson
ROSEWORTH—A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center, 475 Main St in Castleford. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho.
Lois Snow
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 on Thursday, March 5th from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Rosenau’s on Friday, March 6th at 11 a.m.
Michael Coates
TWIN FALLS—Funeral at 2:30 pm Thursday, March 5, 2020 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” 136 4th Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing from 2 to 2:30 pm prior to the service.
Henrietta Hilt
WENDELL—A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. A viewing//visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at the chapel.
Peggy Morris
GOODING/BLISS—A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Ted Shriver
BUHL—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.
Daniel Meehl
TWIN FALLS—celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 961 Eastland Dr. in Twin Falls.
Herbert Wallace Poteet
RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Gerald Franklin Winn
BURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery with his son Bishop Brent Winn officiating. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00—7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Clyde Annis
RUPERT—A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.