Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Ted Shriver

BUHL—Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Methodist Church, 908 Maple Street, Buhl.

Daniel Meehl

TWIN FALLS—celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 961 Eastland Dr. in Twin Falls.

Herbert Wallace Poteet

RUPERT—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 20403 5th St., in Acequia. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

Gerald Franklin Winn

BURLEY—Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery with his son Bishop Brent Winn officiating. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00—7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

Clyde Annis

RUPERT—A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S Hwy in Rupert from 2 until 4 p.m.