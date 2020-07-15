Kathryn Erickson
ALMO—A viewing for friends and family was held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo, with Bishop Douglas H. Ward officiating. Due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the Mini-Cassia area, those attending the viewing or graveside service are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Maria Avelar
TWIN FALLS—A private funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Buhl. Elisa will be laid to rest with a graveside service 12:30 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at West End Cemetery 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.
Thelma Sexton
MALTA—Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta, Idaho. Local arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Richard Green
FILER—Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020 At Rosenau Funeral Home (2826 Addison Ave. E.; Twin Falls, Idaho).
Venna Clifford
SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Danny Cutler
JEROME—A Celebration of Life and Potluck lunch will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Norma Mittelstedt
RUPERT—Please join us in remembering her on Friday, July 17, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. We will gather at noon, with a service at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at the Rupert Cemetery.
Monika Mecham
SPRING HILL, Tenn—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward, 229 Park Ave. in Twin Falls. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A live stream of the service will be available to view at https:////youtu.be//4ijTBEtynjc or by visiting Monika’s obituary page at www.reynoldschapel.com.
Verna Kodesh
BUHL—A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Manuel Silva
BUHL—A viewing for Manuel will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will be held 12:30 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.
Tomasa Torres
JEROME—A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Jerome Cemetery, 701 West Ave. I, Jerome. Due to Covid-19, at the family’s request, please wear a facemask at the graveside service.
Venna Clifford
SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Monte Arterburn
HAGERMAN—Viewing will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Venna Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
McKenzie Schroeder
TWIN FALLS—A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 2055 Filer Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho. Following the service a luncheon will be served at the Clyde Thomsen Park located at 900 block Carriage Lane (Addison Avenue East turn right on Carriage Lane), Twin Falls, Idaho.
Gordon Robinson
HAGERMAN—A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery. A celebration of life will continue on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a gathering at Malad Gorge State Park near Tuttle.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.