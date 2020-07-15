SHOSHONE—Viewing will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 505 North Greenwood Street of Shoshone, Idaho 83352. Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Shoshone Cemetery.

Danny Cutler

JEROME—A Celebration of Life and Potluck lunch will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.

Norma Mittelstedt

RUPERT—Please join us in remembering her on Friday, July 17, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. We will gather at noon, with a service at 1:00 p.m. and burial to follow at the Rupert Cemetery.

Monika Mecham

SPRING HILL, Tenn—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 24th Ward, 229 Park Ave. in Twin Falls. There will be a visitation from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho. A live stream of the service will be available to view at https:////youtu.be//4ijTBEtynjc or by visiting Monika’s obituary page at www.reynoldschapel.com.

Verna Kodesh