Timothy Ross ‘Mike’ Matthews

DECLO – Timothy Ross “Mike” Matthews of Declo, Idaho, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home. He was 92. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Due to the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 virus, we suggest those attending to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery. To comply with the Church guidelines, gatherings are limited to 99 or less at the church.