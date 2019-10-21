Maria Alaina Grata
TWIN FALLS—Maria Alaina Grata of Phoenix, Arizona, and formerly Twin Falls, died Sunday, October 13, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lots behind and beside the center and also in city parking on 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Henry Elbert Cone
EDEN—A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The Elks Lodge, Snake River No. 2807, 412 E 200 S, Jerome, Idaho. A graveside inurnment service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon, on Monday, November 11th at 9:30 am. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N, Twin Falls, ID. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Margie Shelby
TWIN FALLS—A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eastland LDS Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Margaret “Marge” Roe
BURLEY—A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Burley United Methodist Church, located at 450 E. 27th St., in Burley, with Pastor Kenneth Haftorson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
