Charles Robbins
NIBLEY, UTAH - Graveside services will be held today at the Fort Bridger, WY Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net
Bill Werry
JEROME - A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome with a Celebration of Life to follow at Snake River Elks Lodge, Hwy 93, Jerome.
Shirley Baxley
FILER - A funeral service will be held today at 10 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior to service at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. A graveside service will follow at Filer Cemetery, 2350 East 4000 North, Filer.
Douglas Brown
TWIN FALLS - A visitation for family and friends was held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Harrison street LDS Chapel with a viewing one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Harold Arbaugh
JEROME - A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist church in Jerome with Pastor Dick Sullender officiating.
LeAdelle Phelps
JACKSON - A service to celebrate the gifts her life brought to us and express our grief at her loss will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th Street, in Rupert, where friends and family may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley
Richard Maddox
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Rich's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
