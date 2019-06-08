{{featured_button_text}}

Wilma Smith

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road with viewing 30 minutes prior.

Joan Parr

RUPERT—A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at the First Christian Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th Street in Rupert.

Charlene Kvaternick

Colorado Springs, CO—Mass will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Denver, Colorado.

Erma George

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Reynolds funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Melva Workman

TWIN FALLS – Funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Twin Falls 3rd Ward, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd in Twin Falls; visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.

David Michael Guymon

TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd in Twin Falls.

Tags

Load comments