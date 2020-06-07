John William Mendenhall
John William Mendenhall, 83, of Nampa passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 8, at the Lake Shore Baptist Church located at 8886 Lake Shore Dr in Nampa, with a viewing at 10 AM prior to the services. Burial and Military Honors will be held at 2 PM at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 Horseshoe Bend Rd in Boise. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Mary Morgan
PAUL—A visitation will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Paul Pine Chapel located at Paul Cemetery, 575 W. 100 N., of Paul. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Social distancing measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Sellers
HAZELTON—A celebration of life will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Saturday, June 13th at 3:00 p.m. To leave condolences go to Rosenaufuneralhome.com
Gerald Mowery
WENDELL—A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.
Jean Cook
HAGERMAN—A viewing for Jean will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Please follow social distancing recommendations. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Ronald Eslinger
TWIN FALLS—Friends may call on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5—7 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday’s Times News.
Jerry Wakewood
RUPERT—A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Memories can be shared at hansen-mortuary.com.
