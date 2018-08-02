Dolly Kulik
BUHL — A rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 7 p.m. on August 2. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with internment to follow at West End Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Anastasio Arriaga
GOODING — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 2 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Edith Egan
BURLEY — A gathering for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, August 3 at the Joel Heward Morrison Payne Mortuary, 321 East Main St., Burley.
Christine Johns
KIMBERLY — A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will follow at their home, 3339 East 3400 North, Kimberly.
Lorraine Joyce Genzmer
RUPERT — Celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 3 at Rasmussen Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will immediately follow at Rupert Cemetery.
Mae Hamby
KIMBERLY — Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, August 3 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A viewing will take place from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, August 2 at the funeral chapel.
Robert Gaskill
DIETRICH — There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Shoshone Cemetery. A wake at the Eagle’s Nest in Dietrich will follow. Please bring your memories, stories to share and we will toast to Robert.
Ben Eldredge
TWIN FALLS — A memorial celebrating Ben’s life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 4 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch will be served.
Lallah Harding
JEROME — A graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lallah’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
Ellarose Partin
BUHL — A memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4 at the Buhl Church of Christ, 829 N. Broadway, Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.
Larry E. Elford
BUHL — A funeral Mass will be be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 6 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. A Rosary will be cited at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 5 at the church with a viewing from 6-7 p.m. prior to the Rosary.
Lawrence Elford
TWIN FALLS — Celebration of life with a Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, August 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Buhl. There will be a law enforcement//fire procession followed by military recognition at the interment at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Alice Briggs
TWIN FALLS — A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 5 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, August 6 at the funeral home, burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery.
