Mildred “Mickey” Lowder
BUHL—Celebration of life will take place on September 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Buhl, 400 9th Ave. N., Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
MariBeth Stock
TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at the Bethel Temple Apostolic Church at 11:00am. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.
RUPERT—A viewing for family and friends will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary services will conclude at the Riverside Cemetery. Funeral Service will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
