Charles "Pat" Claxton
BUHL / S.L.C. - Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Friends gathered with the family from 7 until 9 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Memorial Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road.
Zenaida Rodriguez Martinez
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m., at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Irene Salinas
BURLEY - A memorial funeral Mass will be held today at 1:30 p.m., at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Avenue in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Verla Warren
HANSEN - Graveside service will be held at noon Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park. A viewing will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Della Christine Mead
TWIN FALLS - A dinner is scheduled today at 2 p.m., at El Sombrero Restaurant in Jerome. Friends and family are all welcome to attend and celebrate. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray's Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho.
Harold Devon Jones
BURLEY - Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Burial will be held at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta following the funeral service.
Barbara Jean (Deike) Biggerstaff
TWIN FALLS - She will be cremated and have a small reception for family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Roy Lee Hart
TWIN FALLS - Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held today from 6 to 8 p.m., at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mildred M. Ledbetter
TWIN FALLS: Memorial Services for Mildred M. Ledbetter will take place Friday March 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dwight Shipley
JEROME: Dwight Shipley of Jerome passed away on February 23, 2019. Memorial services for Dwight will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
LaVerda Palmer
BUHL - Memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl.
Marie Hill
HEYBURN - Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 S 500 W, Heyburn. A visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St in Burley and at the church on Saturday form 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Anna Louise Bonin Barr
BUHL - A Mass will be held in honor of Anna at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome, ID on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome Country Club on Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Bonin Family Plot in Hailey, Idaho at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.