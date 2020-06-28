Kasie Becker

BUHL—The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at Calvary Chapel Buhl, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho on June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral directions are being made by Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. The celebration ceremony will be streamed live by Calvary Chapel Buhl on YouTube. The recorded ceremony will also be available for viewing later on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a contribution to The Kasie Becker Scholarship Fund that has been established at First Federal Savings Bank. The funds placed in this account will be used to fund the future costs of Kasie’s Children’s Christian Education.