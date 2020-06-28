Kasie Becker
BUHL—The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at Calvary Chapel Buhl, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho on June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral directions are being made by Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com. The celebration ceremony will be streamed live by Calvary Chapel Buhl on YouTube. The recorded ceremony will also be available for viewing later on YouTube. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a contribution to The Kasie Becker Scholarship Fund that has been established at First Federal Savings Bank. The funds placed in this account will be used to fund the future costs of Kasie’s Children’s Christian Education.
A. Blair Osterhout
NAMPA—A. Blair Osterhout 88, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. A graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave, Caldwell, with a viewing from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. (Monday) at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd, Nampa, prior to the services. Services are under the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. https://www.zeyerfuneralchapel.com/
Silvia Garcia Contreras
TWIN FALLS—Silvia Garcia Contreras, 63, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on June 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gwen Jones
TWIN FALLS—A viewing will be held July 1 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. A private graveside will be held Thursday, July 2 at 11:00. Graveside will be live streamed through a YouTube link located on Gwen’s obituary page at www.whitemortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Twin Falls School District Education Foundation (P.O. Box 1182, Twin Falls, ID 83303. https:////twinfallsschoolfoundation.com//make-a-gift//). Donations will be used to enhance elementary school libraries. Please specify the donation is in memory of Gwen Jones.
Jean “Maxine” Wanzenried
TWIN FALLS—A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Hansen Assembly of God Church, Hansen, Idaho with Bruce Murray officiating. A viewing for family and friends is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30th at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Unit of CSI or Hospice Visions, Inc. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the kind nurses and staffers at Bridgeview Assisted Living and Hospice Visions, Inc. for the loving care extended to our mother.
Larry Dale Porter
BUHL—A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, 1585 East Elm Street, Buhl. Anyone is welcome to come say goodbye with his loved ones.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Larry’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
