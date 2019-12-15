Joan Dixon
TWIN FALLS - The funeral services will be at Rosenau’s Funeral Home on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with grave side to follow at Sunset Memorial Cemetery.
Lyle Cunningham
TWIN FALLS - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lyle Raymond Martindale
PAUL - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Star First Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Condolences may be shared with the family at morrisonpayne.com.
Maxine Thompson
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave. in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Price City Cemetery, located at 595 E. 200 N., in Price, Utah.
Joshua Obed Armenta Crandall
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Crystal Ann Alarcon
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in the lots beside and behind the Center off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Jerold 'Pete' Jones
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life open house will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 20 at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls. Parking is available in lots beside, and behind the Center off of 2nd Ave. North. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Letha Mae Remaley
TWIN FALLS - Memorial Services for Letha Mae Ramaley will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. A private Graveside will be held prior to the services at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Twin Falls.
Clarence Nolen Carter
TWIN FALLS - Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. There will be a celebration of life memorial service to be held in Salmon at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Nolen’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
