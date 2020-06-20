Services
Mekala Bingham

DIETRICH—The private family funeral service will be held at the Dietrich L.D.S. Chapel on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. It will also be broadcast via (this link) to all who would like to watch. https:////youtu.be//hrvMkZlokCs It can also be accessed through Mekala’s obituary page at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. The family invites you to the graveside dedication at 12:15 p.m. at the Dietrich Cemetery in Dietrich

Glenn Alan Beebe

WENDELL—Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

