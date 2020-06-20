Mekala Bingham
DIETRICH—The private family funeral service will be held at the Dietrich L.D.S. Chapel on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. It will also be broadcast via (this link) to all who would like to watch. https:////youtu.be//hrvMkZlokCs It can also be accessed through Mekala’s obituary page at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. The family invites you to the graveside dedication at 12:15 p.m. at the Dietrich Cemetery in Dietrich
Glenn Alan Beebe
WENDELL—Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.