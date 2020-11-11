Robert Jeffery Hanchey
TWIN FALLS — Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Sunset Memorial. The service will be live-streamed at youtu.be/NY0G1v1Q3ZU and is also located on his obituary page on the website under the photos & video tab. Condolences for the family can be left at white-reynoldschapel.com. May God wrap a white robe around Him.
Frances “Fran” Jean (Yost) Mason
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Life for Fran will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11 at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. We respectfully ask that if at all possible, you refrain from attending if you have had a recent illness or exposure. The service will be webcast at us02web.zoom.us/j/83075112661, meeting ID 830 7511 2661. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Fran’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Charles “Chuck” Jones
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Fourth Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Military rites will be accorded under the direction of the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from noon until 12:45 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required for those who attend the viewing and funeral service. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the funeral will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
David Hughes
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service for David Hughes of Twin Falls will be held at 2 p.m. November 12, 2020, at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so on David’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Stanley Novacek
KIMBERLY — A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Adam C. Saldaña
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Vernon Ferril Jolley
NAMPA — Vernon Ferril Jolley, 81, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6111 Birch Lane, Nampa. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at the Carey Cemetery (off Main St. and Lake View Dr.). To express condolences to the family, as well as other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.
Jearlyn Jean Nelson
RUPERT — A memorial remembrance gathering will be held from 6—8 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel for her immediate family and friends. Services can also be viewed on FaceTime live link through Farmer Chapels Facebook page. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jearlyn’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Nadine Hall
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, and from 12 noon until 12:45 Saturday preceding the service.
Robert “Bob” Johnson
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service for Robert “Bob” Johnson will be held at 10 a.m. November 17, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Fall. Those wishing to share a memory or express condolences may do so on Robert’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
