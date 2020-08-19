× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Taylor Israel

TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls; viewing will be one hour prior to service; interment at West End Cemetery in Buhl.

Ruth Irene Harding DugganBUHL—A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) in Buhl. The funeral will be live on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ruth’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Lloyd Anton ForthunBURLEY—Viewing will be held 5—7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church 2262 Hiland Ave. Burley, Idaho. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

David H. GlaunerHAGERMAN—A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at the Hagerman Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.