DeLores Singer Dixon Fullmer
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be livestreamed from the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page, 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on DeLores’ memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
R. Erick Stoker
POCATELLO — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.
Jean C. Talbot
BUHL — Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Arnold W. Broadie
BURLEY — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. A viewing will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Gary Dean Tostenson
TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. All services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Gary's memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Lillian Ruth Watkins
TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
