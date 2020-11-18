 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 entries

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DeLores Singer Dixon Fullmer

TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be livestreamed from the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page, 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on DeLores’ memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

R. Erick Stoker

POCATELLO — Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Stake Center, 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert, with Bishop Boyd W. Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from noon until 12:45 p.m.

Jean C. Talbot

BUHL — Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E. 4150 N., Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Arnold W. Broadie

BURLEY — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley. A viewing will be held from noon until 12:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the graveside service at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Gary Dean Tostenson

TWIN FALLS — A Celebration of Gary's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. All services are under the direction of the funeral home. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Gary's memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Lillian Ruth Watkins

TWIN FALLS — A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lillian's memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News