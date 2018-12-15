Gene E. McClure
TWIN FALLS - A service celebrating Gene's life will be at Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell at 12 noon on Monday the 17th of December. There will be a reception at 1:30PM at the Golden Corral in Nampa. Services are under the care of Dakan Funeral Services and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
Donald Seaton
FILER - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Filer Stake Center, 840 Midway Street West in Filer. Viewing for family and friends will take place from 10:00 a.m.. until 10:50 a.m. at the church on Monday morning. Burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Lee Nielson
RUPERT - Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert 2nd Ward Chapel 26 South 100 West in Rupert. Viewing and visitation for family and friend will be held one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Betty Bernard
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday 18, 2018 at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Rupert ID. Viewing and the recitation of the Holy Rosary will be Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. Services will be under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Antonia Edwards
BURLEY - A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the First Baptist Church at 2262 Hiland Ave, Burley, ID at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.morrisonpayne.com
Dona Jo Osterhout
PAUL - A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 2nd Ward, 127 S. 950 W., of Paul. A visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
Grant Koyle
BURLEY - Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave, Burley. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert and from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. preceding the service at the church.
