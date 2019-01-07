Try 1 month for 99¢

Ralph F. Peak

MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Summers Funeral Homes—Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho, where friends and family may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers and to encourage science and research, the family requests that friends consider supporting efforts to overcome Parkinson’s disease. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Larry Bothof

TWIN FALLS—A service will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls Idaho.

Michael John Jenkins

TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 12 at the Jerome Country Club.

Dorothy Elizabeth Martin Silcock

BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Unity 2nd Ward 250 East 275 South in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

