Ralph F. Peak
MERIDIAN—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Summers Funeral Homes—Ustick Chapel, 3629 E. Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho, where friends and family may call from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers and to encourage science and research, the family requests that friends consider supporting efforts to overcome Parkinson’s disease. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Larry Bothof
TWIN FALLS—A service will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship 1061 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls Idaho.
Michael John Jenkins
TWIN FALLS—A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 12 at the Jerome Country Club.
Dorothy Elizabeth Martin Silcock
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Unity 2nd Ward 250 East 275 South in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
