Mary Helen Leazer
TWIN FALLS - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home with burial following at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen M Terry
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Helen’s life is on July 6, 2019 from 12:30 -3:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls.
J. Robin Kinsey RPh
JEROME - A graveside service will be held July 6, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Shoshone, Idaho cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ange Demaray at Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel. Donations can be made in memory of Robin to The Shriner's Hospital for Children, 275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Herbert Dwain Drown
JEROME - A celebration of Herbert's life will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 pm, July 6, 2019 at 4080 N 1400 E, Buhl, Idaho. Herb’s family invites all who loved him to attend. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herbert’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
