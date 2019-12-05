Carolyn Quigley
EAGLE—Carolyn requested that no viewing be held. Funeral services will be conducted at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery today at 11 a.m.
DeLoise Juanita Wolfe Gailey
TWIN FALLS—The family will greet friends today from 9 to 10 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Twin Falls Cemetery. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Connie Darrington
AMMON—Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Ammon 3rd Ward, 2150 Avocet Drive. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Melba Adams Poulton
You have free articles remaining.
POULTON / TWIN FALLS—Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the LDS 1st Ward chapel located at 847 Eastland Dr. N., Twin Falls, Idaho under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah; with Bishop Matthew Thompson officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. The Services will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Oakley Idaho cemetery.
Louis Olin Eames
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 3rd & 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave.,in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Gayni Louise Brown
AMMON—Gaynl Louise Brown born May 2, 1944—daughter to Keith and Viola Ashton Brown, passed away November 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Paul Cemetery.
Donna Jones
BURLEY—The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave., in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Monday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.