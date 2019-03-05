Elizabeth Johnson
JEROME—Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome, with a viewing beginning at Noon. Graveside services will conclude at Filer Cemetery, Filer, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Elizabeth’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Charles “Pat” Claxton
BUHL / S.L.C.—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Friends may gather with the family today from 7 to 9 p.m., at Memorial Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road.
Della Christine Mead
TWIN FALLS—A dinner is scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2 p.m., at El Sombrero Restaurant in Jerome. Friends and family are all welcome to attend and celebrate. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Funeral Home in Jerome, Idaho.
Harold Devon Jones
BURLEY—Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral on Friday. Burial will be held at the Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta following the funeral service.
Barbara Jean (Deike) Biggerstaff
TWIN FALLS—She will be cremated and have a small reception for family and friends on Friday, March 8th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.
Roy Lee Hart
TWIN FALLS—Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the mortuary and for one hour prior to the services. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Mildred M. Ledbetter
TWIN FALLS: Memorial Services for Mildred M. Ledbetter will take place Friday March 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
Dwight Shipley
JEROME: Dwight Shipley of Jerome passed away on February 23, 2019. Memorial services for Dwight will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Anna Louise Bonin Barr
BUHL—A Mass will be held in honor of Anna at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Jerome, ID on Monday, April 8th at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jerome Country Club on Monday, April 8, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Bonin Family Plot in Hailey, Idaho at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.