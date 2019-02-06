William Henry Wetzstein
BUHL - Services for William will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
Gail Wilson
RUPERT - Funeral Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley.
Helen Dorene Anderson
BURLY - Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Bishop Ty Jones officiating. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. , and one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home.
Carla Jean Sunde
TWIN FALLS - A viewing will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will take place on Friday, February 8, at 3 p.m. at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho. The obituary can be found online at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Claudia J. Tattersall
KETCHUM - A memorial potluck will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 p.m at the Silver & Gold Senior Center in Eden, .
Stanley Hurd
WENDELL - Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Senior Center in Wendell (380 1st Ave. E) with lunch to follow.
Shawna Larson
RUPERT - Funeral Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Rupert 1st Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 806 G Street, Rupert. A viewing will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert.
Jackie Hinrichs
PAUL - Funeral Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paul 2nd Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 424 West Ellis St, Paul A viewing will be Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary.
Mardenne Nield
PAUL - Funeral Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis St in Paul. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday February 10 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E 16th St, Burley and at the church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the service.
