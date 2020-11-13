Jeannette Paul Gailey

BURLEY — There will be a viewing at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. November 14, 2020, at the Twin Falls Stake Center, 2085 South Temple Drive, Twin Falls. Masks are required. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend due to weather and COVID-19. The link to the live stream is at whitereynoldschapel.com on Jeannette’s obit page or search her name on YouTube. Services are under the direction of Whites Mortuary in Twin Falls.

Joan Linnette Klinkenborg

KIMBERLY — A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Faith Assembly of God Church, 178 Filer Ave. West, Twin Falls, with Pastor Paul Springer officiating. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.

Marvin Ulrich

RUPERT — The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley. A graveside service for the family will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls at 3 p.m. The family requests that you honor Marvin’s memory through donations to The Gideon’s Bible Society or Zion Lutheran Church. For those attending the service, you are respectfully asked to wear masks.

Nadine Hall