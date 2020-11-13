Stanley Novacek
KIMBERLY — A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.
Adam C. Saldaña
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where a viewing will be held from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Vernon Ferril Jolley
NAMPA — Vernon Ferril Jolley, 81, of Nampa, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home. A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, November 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6111 Birch Lane, Nampa. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at the Carey Cemetery (off Main St. and Lake View Dr.). To express condolences to the family, as well as other information, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300.
Jearlyn Jean Nelson
RUPERT — A memorial remembrance gathering will be held from 6—8 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Farmer Funeral Chapel for her immediate family and friends. Services can also be viewed on FaceTime live link through Farmer Chapels Facebook page. Graveside service will follow at West End Cemetery, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jearlyn’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Jeannette Paul Gailey
BURLEY — There will be a viewing at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. November 14, 2020, at the Twin Falls Stake Center, 2085 South Temple Drive, Twin Falls. Masks are required. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend due to weather and COVID-19. The link to the live stream is at whitereynoldschapel.com on Jeannette’s obit page or search her name on YouTube. Services are under the direction of Whites Mortuary in Twin Falls.
Joan Linnette Klinkenborg
KIMBERLY — A celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Faith Assembly of God Church, 178 Filer Ave. West, Twin Falls, with Pastor Paul Springer officiating. Condolences may be left at whitereynoldschapel.com.
Marvin Ulrich
RUPERT — The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave., Burley. A graveside service for the family will be at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls at 3 p.m. The family requests that you honor Marvin’s memory through donations to The Gideon’s Bible Society or Zion Lutheran Church. For those attending the service, you are respectfully asked to wear masks.
Nadine Hall
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, and from 12 noon until 12:45 Saturday preceding the service.
Delsa L. Anderson
BLACKFOOT — Graveside services will be held a 12 noon Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Those wishing to share memories and condolences on Delsa’s memorial page may do so at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert “Bob” Johnson
TWIN FALLS — Memorial services for Robert “Bob” Johnson will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Those wishing to share a memory or express a condolence may also visit Bob’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
