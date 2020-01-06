Virginia Belle Nix
TWIN FALLS - A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center - 2750 South 900 East in Hagerman with Pastor Isaac Tellez and Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Family members will greet friends from 9:30 am until 10:20 am at the church. Burial will follow the service at the Hagerman Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Virginia’s name to the Hagerman Christian Center or Hagerman Senior Center. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Jerry William Hafer
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of Jerry’s life will be at noon on Monday, January 13 at Twin Falls Reformed Church - 1631 Grandview Drive North. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his name to Hospice and Palliative Care of Wood River Valley, who played an intricate role in his final months. PO Box 4320, Ketchum ID 83340. www.hpcwrv.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Idaho or to Act. ALZ.org Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com
