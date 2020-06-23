Paul Barkes
Service information printed yesterday was incorrect. There is no service planned at this time. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Roy Toledo
JEROME - A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Niagara Park, 2136 Niagara Springs Grade, Wendell, Idaho.
Glenn Alan Beebe
WENDELL - Glenn Alan Beebe, 60, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Christ Lutheran Church in Wendell. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Lelah Meier
BUHL - Lelah Lurene Meier, 89 of Buhl, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church,1128 Poplar St. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lelah's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
Theodore Luttmer
WENDELL - A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Hagerman Cemetery in Hagerman. Family members and friends may call from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel in Gooding.
Rosa Goff
RUPERT - Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary.
Roy Uptain
BUHL - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N, Buhl with a light luncheon following the service at Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Ellie Motzner
FILER - Ellie Motzner, 76, of Filer, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on June 27, 2020 from Noon to 4:00 P.M. at the family home at 422 6th St. in Filer. Please come share your thoughts, memories and refreshments and food with Ellie's family. Services were under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Jean Thompson Maxwell
HAGERMAN - Memorial Service June 27 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Lower Salmon Falls Park In Hagerman Idaho.
Neva Ruth Grisenti
92 passed away Friday June 19 at her home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at San Nicholas Catholic Church and a Viewing with a proclamation of the Rosary will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday June 24, 2020 at San Nicholas Catholic Church. Rupert, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Celia A Lopez
83 passed away Friday June 19 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital Rupert, Idaho. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m.. Friday June 26, 2020 at Grace Church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
