Rosa Goff

RUPERT - Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. Visitation for friends and family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Funeral services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary.

Roy Uptain

BUHL - A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. N, Buhl with a light luncheon following the service at Farmer Funeral Chapel.

Ellie Motzner

FILER - Ellie Motzner, 76, of Filer, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on June 27, 2020 from Noon to 4:00 P.M. at the family home at 422 6th St. in Filer. Please come share your thoughts, memories and refreshments and food with Ellie's family. Services were under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jean Thompson Maxwell

HAGERMAN - Memorial Service June 27 from 1 - 4 p.m. at Lower Salmon Falls Park In Hagerman Idaho.

Neva Ruth Grisenti