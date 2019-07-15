Jim Ingmire
TWIN FALLS - Memorial service will be held today at 7 p.m., at the Full Life Family Church, 189 Locust Street North, Twin Falls.
Norman Hurst
BURLEY - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Idaho Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main. Norman’s son, Bishop Wayne Hurst, will officiate. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m., at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Chad Clark
BUHL - The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1001 Fair Street in Buhl, Idaho with a viewing today from 6 to 8 p.m., at the same location. Burial will be in the West End Cemetery of Buhl.
Shon Wallace
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, with reception to follow.
Robert “Bob” Devine
SHOSHONE - A viewing and visitation will take place today from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Shoshone Cemetery in Shoshone.
John Reitsma
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr N, Twin Falls, ID 83301. Pastor Brian Vriesman will be officiating. The viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Zella Marie Robbins
BUHL - A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at West End Cemetery (1574 East 4150 North) Buhl, Idaho. Services under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel.
Dean Saxton
DECLO - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., with Bishop Dale Darrington officiating. Burial will be in Declo Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Almarose McHargue
GOODING - A visitation//reception will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel 737 Main Street in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service.
Dee Pendergraft
HOLLISTER - The family would like to invite his friends and family to a Memorial of Dee’s life, Saturday, July 20 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the “Home Place”. Light refreshments will be served on the lawn at the Randy and Julie Quinton home, 2739 E. 2500 N., south of Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Earl Lynn Knutsen
JEROME - A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at the Farnsworth Mortuary on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Earl’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
James Winterholer
TWIN FALLS - A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, July 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Rock Creek Park.
