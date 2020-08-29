Arvel Stuart Anderson
BURLEY - A viewing will be held from 5:00 ~ 7:00 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Life Celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints – Burley Stake Center, located at 2050 Normal Ave. The interment will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery following the service.
John Boyd Grant
TWIN FALLS - Visitation for Boyd will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls; Funeral Services for Boyd will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Interment following at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, ID. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, ID. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on his memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 the family encourages you to attend the service through ZOOM -https:////us02web.zoom.us//j//81180816757.
Teresa Anita Garcia
HEYBURN Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert with Pastor Dan Hendricks officiating. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at hansen-mortuary.com.
Jerry Alfonso Cantu Sr.
RUPERT - Funeral Service will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Wilson Theater 610 Fremont Ave. Rupert, Idaho and a Viewing for family and friends will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary services will conclude at the Riverside Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Chase Raymond Barnedt
PAUL - There will be a viewing Friday, August 28, from 6:00-8:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 1200 Alder Ave, Dickinson, North Dakota. There will also be a viewing, Friday, September 4 from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the service at 11:00 am. This will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 W Ellis, Paul, Idaho. Interment will be in the Paul Idaho Cemetery. Funeral service attendance is limited to 99 people due to Covid19, but all may attend the Viewing and Interment.Services are under the direction of Hansen Mortuary
Debra Maye Williams
PAUL - A Celebration of Debra’s life will take place from 3 until 6 p.m. in the form of an Open House on Thursday, September 3rd at the Rupert Elk’s Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Debra Williams’ name to the Minidoka Joint Powers Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 426, Rupert, Idaho 83350. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Devoe Brown
TWIN FALLS - Devoe's celebration of life will be held September 4th at 11 a.m. at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls, Idaho. A lunch will be provided afterward so stick around and share some stories with the family. Social distancing regulations are in place. However, if you don't feel comfortable or can't make it we do plan to stream the service on Facebook Live. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Twin Falls Optimist Club so that Devoe can fulfill his goal of helping children in need or Hospice Visions, they have been so wonderful to our family.
